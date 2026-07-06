Arunachal Governor, GOC 4 Corps review border security and management

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on Monday, July 6, reviewed the prevailing security situation along the international border during a meeting with General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 4 Corps, Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla, at the Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

According to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the two discussed border management strategies as well as welfare and outreach initiatives being undertaken by the Armed Forces for civilians living in remote frontier areas.

During the meeting, Governor Parnaik emphasised the need for maintaining a high level of vigilance and regular patrolling in sensitive border regions to safeguard national interests. He also stressed the importance of seamless coordination and real-time information sharing between the Armed Forces and the civil administration, saying such synergy is essential for effective security management and timely responses to emerging challenges.

The Governor commended the Armed Forces for their role in strengthening national security and for carrying out community outreach programmes under various Sadbhavana initiatives. He noted that efforts to promote self-help groups (SHGs), coach students for admission to Sainik Schools and encourage local youth to join the Armed Forces have improved access to education, healthcare and other welfare services in remote border areas.

He added that these initiatives have helped foster trust, goodwill and a stronger sense of national integration among the indigenous population.

Lt Gen Shukla briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness of the 4 Corps, ongoing security measures and developmental activities in the border districts. He reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region and assured continued support to the civil administration and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.