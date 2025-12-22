Arunachal Governor graces Himalayan University’s 8th convocation in Itanagar

Himalayan University marked a significant academic milestone with the successful organisation of its 8th Convocation Ceremony at the university campus in Itanagar, celebrating the achievements of graduating students across multiple disciplines.

The solemn ceremony was graced by Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Visitor of the University, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. The Governor was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival, underscoring the dignity of the occasion.

The programme commenced with the Academic Procession, followed by the National Anthem, invocation, and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Declaring the convocation formally open, the Governor set the tone for the proceedings.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran delivered the Welcome Address and presented the Annual Report, highlighting the university’s academic growth, research initiatives, and commitment to quality higher education and holistic student development.

The graduating students were administered the oath of professional and ethical responsibility by the Vice-Chancellor, after which degrees were conferred by the respective Heads of Departments. Scholastic medals, certificates, and degrees were presented by the Governor to meritorious students in recognition of academic excellence.

The Convocation Address was delivered by Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, who urged graduates to pursue knowledge with integrity, purpose, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik congratulated Himalayan University on the successful organisation of the convocation and lauded its role in strengthening higher education in Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that a convocation is not merely a ceremonial event, but a celebration of perseverance, intellectual growth, and the collective efforts of students, teachers, and families.

Reflecting on the university’s journey since its establishment in 2013, the Governor appreciated its emergence as a centre of learning, research, and innovation in the region. He highlighted the institution’s diverse academic offerings spanning doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, and professional programmes, and its recognition by statutory bodies including UGC, BCI, PCI, AIU, and RCI. With over 3,200 students, supported by dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff, the university continues to attract learners from across the region and beyond, he noted.

The ceremony was further dignified by the presence of Advocate Hemant Goel, Chairman of Himalayan University. Senior university officials, including Dilip Jain, Joint Registrar; Kido Bagra, Deputy Registrar; and Parab Mohan Singh, Assistant Registrar, were also present and ensured the smooth conduct of the event.

Adding to the significance of the occasion was the presence of Colonel Samudra Vijay Sharma, Commanding Officer, 1 AP Battalion NCC, highlighting the university’s emphasis on discipline, leadership, and nation-building values.

In his address to the graduating students, the Governor urged them to embrace lifelong learning, uphold integrity and ethical values, and pursue their goals with patience, perseverance, and discipline. He emphasised that the degrees conferred symbolise years of dedication, resilience, and intellectual curiosity, and called upon graduates to contribute meaningfully to society and national development.

The 8th Convocation Ceremony concluded with the Vote of Thanks proposed by Vijay Tripathi, Registrar of Himalayan University, followed by the National Anthem, the departure of the Academic Procession, and a commemorative photo session.

The event reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to academic excellence, values-based education, and its mission of nurturing responsible citizens and future leaders.