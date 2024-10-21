Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) presented a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Mother's Home rehabilitation centre on October 21. The grant, previously announced during the Governor's visit, was received by Mother's Vision Chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and Secretary Kirbom Padu.

Parnaik praised Mother's Vision for their efforts in combating drug addiction through education, rehabilitation, and advocacy. He emphasised the organisation's role in transforming lives and providing hope to those affected by addiction.

The Governor stressed the complexity of addressing drug addiction, calling for collaborative efforts from individuals, families, governments, and NGOs. He highlighted early prevention, comprehensive treatment, and ongoing support as crucial elements in breaking the addiction cycle.

Parnaik urged community organisations and Arunachali society to work towards a drug-free environment. He commended initiatives by various local groups, including the 'Care Me Home' Welfare Society and Muklom Youth Association.

Advocating for increased awareness, particularly among youth, the Governor emphasised the importance of educating children and teens about the health risks, legal consequences, and social impacts of drug use.

Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, who was present at the event, suggested employing rehabilitated individuals within their local communities to support their reintegration into society.