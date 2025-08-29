Arunachal Governor hails armed forces for shaping state’s progress

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik, on August 29, commended the Indian Army and the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) for their role in strengthening national security and contributing to the state’s growth.

Speaking at the Raj Bhavan, Parnaik said the Army’s guidance in preparing local youth for Sainik school admissions and recruitment into the armed forces was crucial in shaping the next generation of defenders. He also recalled the support extended by the people of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 war, calling it a symbol of their courage and commitment to the nation.

Highlighting the state’s cultural and ethnic diversity, the Governor described Arunachal Pradesh as a model for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He also stressed the importance of the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, urging Army units to assist the state government in ensuring secure borders and better opportunities for frontier communities.

During the ceremony, the Governor conferred citations on NIMAS and several Army units for professionalism, operational excellence, and strong community ties. The recipients included the 1900 Field Regiment, 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment, 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 4 Corps Signal Regiment, 305 Field Hospital, and 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal accepted the award on behalf of the institute, while commanding officers and senior subedars represented their respective units. Parnaik congratulated the awardees, noting that NIMAS has played a vital role in promoting adventure sports and developing mountaineering talent in the state.