Arunachal governor highlights shared cultural heritage at statehood celebrations

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on June 2 said states across the country remain connected through shared cultural values and traditions despite geographical distances, as the foundation days of Telangana, Sikkim and Goa were celebrated at Raj Bhavan's Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the programme organised under the Centre's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, the governor extended greetings to the people of the three states and acknowledged their contributions to India's development and cultural diversity.

Parnaik noted Telangana's strides in innovation and economic growth, Sikkim's focus on environmental conservation and sustainable development, and Goa's rich cultural and historical heritage.

Drawing parallels between Arunachal Pradesh and the three states, he said they share a strong respect for indigenous traditions, vibrant cultural practices, thriving handloom and handicrafts sectors, and significant tourism potential. He added that values such as community living, cultural pride and harmony with nature continue to bind people across regions.

The governor said the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative has helped strengthen people-to-people ties, promote cultural understanding and reinforce national unity.

A cultural programme formed part of the celebrations, featuring traditional songs and dances from Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim and Goa. Audio-visual messages from Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma were also screened during the event.