Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), on November 18 urged the youth to embrace fish farming as a means of sustainable development, highlighting the state's strong potential in pisciculture.

During a visit to a fish farm at Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, Parnaik interacted with farmers and officials, and released fingerlings in water, as per a Raj Bhavan release.

“Arunachal Pradesh, blessed with pristine environment, perennial water sources and fresh-flowing water bodies, has immense potential in pisciculture. With technical and financial support, the sector can be a popular avenue for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” he said.

The governor also asked officials to reach out to the agrarian community, asserting that farmers and youths of the state have the potential to "revolutionise" the farming sector, but require proper motivation and guidance.

“The progress of our rural community, particularly the youths, is important for the state to develop,” he added.