Arunachal Governor honours Itanagar Mayor with ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Medallion for urban governance

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on August 3 conferred the prestigious 'Land of the Rising Sun' Medallion for Excellence on Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Likha Nari Tadar in recognition of her efforts to improve urban infrastructure, sanitation and civic services in the state capital.

The award was presented at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the Governor lauded the Mayor and the IMC team for their commitment to making the capital cleaner, greener and more citizen-friendly.

Congratulating the IMC, the Governor said a clean and well-managed city reflects the collective responsibility of citizens and civic authorities and plays a crucial role in improving the quality of life. He encouraged the corporation to continue adopting people-centric and technology-driven solutions for urban governance.

Highlighting the need to transform Itanagar into a clean, hygienic and sustainable tourism city, Parnaik proposed launching a 'Zero Litter Itanagar Mission' backed by strict enforcement, public awareness campaigns, CCTV surveillance, spot fines and citizen reporting mechanisms.

He also stressed achieving 100 per cent waste segregation at source by ensuring households, institutions, hotels, restaurants and markets separate wet, dry and hazardous waste. Calling for a plastic-free capital, he advocated phasing out single-use plastics and promoting bamboo, cane and other eco-friendly alternatives.

The Governor further suggested developing clean tourism corridors from Hollongi Airport to major destinations with improved public toilets, signage, landscaping, street lighting and waste disposal facilities. He also emphasised community participation through ward cleanliness committees, school green brigades, youth volunteers and self-help groups.

Expressing confidence in the city's future, Parnaik said these initiatives would help position Itanagar among the cleanest state capitals in the Northeast while boosting tourism, improving public health and contributing to the vision of Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mayor Likha Nari Tadar briefed the Governor on the IMC's ongoing initiatives to improve sanitation, waste management, civic amenities and urban infrastructure across the Capital Complex, reaffirming the corporation's commitment to creating a cleaner and more liveable city.