Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), on March 25, inaugurated the 22nd Higher and Technical Education Conference at Itanagar. The conference, which spans two days, aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and policy development in the field of higher and technical education.

During the inaugural function, the Governor felicitated two pioneers of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh and conferred prestigious awards. These included the Governor’s Award for undergraduate toppers of 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) Gold Medal for toppers of government polytechnics, and the Outstanding College Teacher’s Awards.

In his address, the Governor emphasised the increasing significance of higher and technical education in today’s rapidly evolving world. He stressed the importance of educational institutions in preparing students not just for the workforce, but for leadership roles by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and an innovation-driven mindset.

The Governor further highlighted the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on skill development, entrepreneurship, and practical knowledge.

He praised the policy’s emphasis on flexible curricula, early-stage vocational education through internships, and critical thinking, all of which aim to enhance students' employability and foster a mindset of problem-solving, digital literacy, and creativity.

Speaking about the future of higher and technical education in the state, the Governor noted that Arunachal Pradesh stands at a pivotal moment. While challenges exist, there is significant potential for growth through strategic reforms, investments in infrastructure, digital learning, vocational education, and stronger industry partnerships. He expressed optimism that with continued support, Arunachal Pradesh can emerge as a Centre of Excellence in higher and technical education, providing better opportunities for its youth.

The Governor also released two books during the event: 'Understanding Adolescents' by Dr. Sukanta Kumar Pradhan and 'General English for APPSC, APSSB, UPSC & Other Competitive Examinations' by M.Q. Khan and S. Khan, as well as the 'Basic Information of Higher Education' booklet.

Several dignitaries, including State Education Minister P. D. Sona, MLA cum Advisor to Minister Education Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Commissioner Education Shri Amjad Tak, and Joint Secretary (Education) Nyamgal Angmo, also addressed the inaugural session. Dr. Milorai Modi, Director of Higher and Technical Education, and Dr. AK Mishra, SLO (NSS), provided an overview of the higher education landscape in the state.

The conference, which brings together Vice Chancellors, Directors of Higher & Technical Education, deans, registrars, and faculty members from various educational institutions, will serve as a platform for discussions on policy reforms, industry-academia collaboration, and innovative educational practices.

*Award winners:

* Pioneers of Higher Education Award – 2024: Prof. Arup Kumar Das and Dr. Surya Pal Shukla

* Outstanding College Teachers Award – 2024: Dr. Leki Sitang and Dr. Sukanta Kumar Pradhan

* Governor’s Award for Undergraduate Toppers – 2024: Miss Simran Jaboju, Miss Jarbie Riba, and Miss Mummi Tekseng

* APSCTE Gold Medal: Bomkar Murtem

* Best NSS Programme Officer Award – 2024: Dr. Tashi Dorjee Megeji

* Best NSS Unit Award – 2024: Saint Francis De Sales College

* Best NSS Volunteer Award – 2024: Gomnia Rie, Shri Mejet Mema, and Joseph Wangjen

* NSS Commendation Certificates – 2025: Sangey Choto Khrimey and Ojing Yao

As the conference progresses, it is expected to lay the groundwork for impactful discussions and partnerships that will drive the future of education in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.