Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik unveiled a new Scriptures Gallery at a significant cultural research facility in the state's Lower Dibang Valley District on Sunday, October 27, marking a major boost to heritage preservation efforts in Northeast India.

The gallery opening at the Research Institute of World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum was accompanied by the release of a children's book in the indigenous Kaman Mishmi language, supporting the governor's initiative to preserve local dialects.

Parnaik praised the museum's professional organisation and aesthetic display of Northeast Indian cultural artefacts, especially from Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the historical data, relics, scripts, implements and wears are very meaningfully displayed.

The governor and First Lady Anagha Parnaik toured the ethnographic museum's extensive collection, which showcases cultural heritage from across Northeast India with a special focus on Arunachal Pradesh.

The facility, established in 2009 near the town of Roing, houses historical relics, ancient scripts, traditional implements, and cultural artefacts. Executive Director Vijay Swami guided the delegation through various sections of the museum, demonstrating its role in documenting and preserving the region's rich cultural heritage.

Local political leaders including MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum attended the ceremony, along with Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo.

The institute continues to play a crucial role in promoting cultural research and sustainable development in Northeast India, serving as a bridge between ancient traditions and modern preservation techniques.