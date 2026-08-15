Arunachal Governor inaugurates new Chief Minister’s Office and residence in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday, August 15 inaugurated the newly established Chief Minister’s Office and Chief Minister’s Residence at Niti Vihar in Itanagar.

The inauguration, held on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, First Lady Anagha Parnaik, members of the state Cabinet, legislators, senior government officials and members of the public.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Parnaik said the new Chief Minister’s Office should serve as a centre for governance and development in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised that the office should remain responsive to citizens’ concerns and encourage innovative ideas while ensuring transparency, efficiency and accountability in policymaking.

The Governor expressed confidence in Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Council of Ministers, saying they would continue to address emerging challenges with determination and a clear vision.

He also said Arunachal Pradesh would continue to strengthen its role as a strategically important frontier state while contributing to the national objective of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Parnaik conveyed his best wishes to the Chief Minister and his team and expressed hope that the new office and residence would promote greater dedication, collaborative governance and faster development for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.