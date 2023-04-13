The first ever Prime Minister Youth Camp and Cycle Rally in Border Area 2022-23 came to a close with the valedictory function at Mechukha in Shi Yomi District. The event saw the participation of over 300 students, both boys and girls, from the districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) was present as the chief guest and spoke about the importance of the event in fostering a spirit of 'Nation First' among the youth.

In his speech, the Governor praised the organizers of the event, particularly the NCC, for their potential in producing future leaders and good citizens. He urged the youth of the state to become torch bearers by acquiring knowledge, developing strong willpower, and honing skills of innovativeness, resilience, and fortitude. The Governor also emphasized the importance of team spirit and contributing towards nation-building.

The 5-day event included training on various subjects such as nationalism, social harmony & religious concord, disaster management, personality development, yoga, and martial arts. Resource persons from prestigious institutions such as Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force, Indian Army, National Cadet Corps, Scouts & Guides, and Yoga experts imparted training to the participants.

The Governor also stressed the need to preserve the cultural diversity of the state and fine-tune it with new ideas and scientific approaches to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a proud and progressive state. He highlighted the importance of securing every inch of the motherland and praised the union government for launching various welfare programs in the state.