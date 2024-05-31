The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), engaged in an interaction with the troops of the 56 Infantry Division at the Military Station in Likabali on May 30. During this engagement, the Governor expressed the profound respect and regard that the people of Arunachal Pradesh hold for the armed forces, attributing it to the goodwill cultivated over the years through positive interactions with the local population.

Governor Parnaik urged the troops to uphold this spirit by actively engaging in welfare measures and maintaining a positive mindset toward the community. He called upon the troops to collaborate with local people on various endeavors while instilling a sense of responsibility towards all Sadbhavana projects. Additionally, he suggested integrating the civil population into the overall security framework of the border areas, emphasizing the importance of collective security efforts.

Addressing the sensitive nature of managing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Parnaik advised the troops to prioritize physical fitness, mental alertness, and vigilance against potential threats along the border. He stressed the significance of ensuring the security and safety of the northern borders, given the region's strategic importance.

The Sainik Sammelan witnessed the participation of Major General Akaash Johar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division in Likabali, and Deputy GOC Brigadier SD Upadhyay, VSM, along with various unit Commanding Officers and troops, highlighting the collaborative efforts and shared commitment towards safeguarding the region's security and fostering harmony with the local communities.