The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, on October 18 called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), at Raj Bhawan to discuss issues affecting the state’s urban development.

The primary focus of their meeting revolved around solid waste management, building bylaws, and sanitary assistance, all crucial for the sustainable development of IMC.

During the meeting, Mayor Phassang briefed the Governor on the challenges faced by the state in managing solid waste effectively.

He also highlighted the initiative taken by the IMC to manage solid waste, disposal mechanisms, and awareness initiatives to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment. The Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-laws was noted as a promising step in the right direction, aiming to streamline waste management practices across the state.

In addition, the conversation touched on building regulations and bylaws that are necessary to ensure proper urban planning and growth. Mayor Phassang stressed the importance of enforcing these regulations to ensure safe and efficient infrastructure development.

Governor Parnaik expressed his keen interest in these critical areas and reiterated his support for initiatives that promote a cleaner and healthier environment. His involvement in these development conversations underscores the state’s commitment to tackling urban challenges head-on.