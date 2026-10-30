Arunachal Governor K T Parnaik extends National Unity Day greetings
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik greeted residents on National Unity Day and invoked Sardar Patel’s ideals. His message urged young people to respect diversity, uphold constitutional values and strengthen brotherhood.
- Patel’s determination helped unify India and safeguard its territorial integrity
- His courage and administrative acumen continue to inspire successive generations
- Mutual respect and collective responsibility can reinforce sovereignty and constitutional values
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on October 30 extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), observed annually on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
In his message, Parnaik described Patel, popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, as a visionary leader whose determination played a crucial role in unifying the country and safeguarding its territorial integrity.
The Governor said Patel’s courage, administrative acumen and commitment to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged continued to inspire generations.
He noted that National Unity Day serves as a reminder of the importance of strengthening national unity through mutual respect, collective responsibility and a commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and constitutional values.
Calling upon people, particularly the youth, to uphold Patel’s ideals, Parnaik urged them to rise above differences, respect diversity and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood.
He expressed hope that the occasion would renew people’s commitment to national unity and encourage collective efforts towards building a stronger, peaceful and prosperous India.
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