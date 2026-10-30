Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on October 30 extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), observed annually on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In his message, Parnaik described Patel, popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, as a visionary leader whose determination played a crucial role in unifying the country and safeguarding its territorial integrity.

The Governor said Patel’s courage, administrative acumen and commitment to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged continued to inspire generations.

He noted that National Unity Day serves as a reminder of the importance of strengthening national unity through mutual respect, collective responsibility and a commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and constitutional values.

Calling upon people, particularly the youth, to uphold Patel’s ideals, Parnaik urged them to rise above differences, respect diversity and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood.

He expressed hope that the occasion would renew people’s commitment to national unity and encourage collective efforts towards building a stronger, peaceful and prosperous India.