In celebration of the 75th Republic Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd), and the First Lady, Smt Anagha Parnaik, hosted a traditional 'At Home' function at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar. The opulent event brought together a distinguished gathering of political leaders, dignitaries and notable personalities.

The Raj Bhavan, bedecked in a festive ambiance adorned with vibrant flowers in extensive beds and pots, and the omnipresent display of the tricolours, provided a backdrop to the celebrations. The Governor and First Lady extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Council of Ministers, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, PD Sona, members of the State Legislative Assembly, senior functionaries, bureaucrats, citizens, ex-servicemen, sports personalities, achievers, students, physically challenged children and special invitees.

The Governor and First Lady engaged in warm interactions with the guests, exchanging greetings and good wishes on the momentous occasion.