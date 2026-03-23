Arunachal governor KT Parnaik releases book on India’s Prison Reforms

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh K. T. Parnaik on March 23 released a book on prison reforms in India, stating that jails across the country are gradually transforming into centres of change, hope and rehabilitation.

The book, Prison Reforms in India: Legal Framework, Judicial Role, and Institutional Mechanism, has been authored by Dr Muluvesalu Keyho, Head of Department and Assistant Professor (Law), Police Administration, Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus in East Siang district.

The release took place on the sidelines of a two-day “China Seminar” at Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik said that India’s prison reforms are gradually reshaping correctional institutions from mere centres of punishment into institutions focused on rehabilitation and reintegration. He noted that the modern criminal justice system is shifting from a retributive approach to a restorative one—aimed at restoring dignity, rebuilding lives and renewing purpose.

“The broader vision is to ensure that when a prisoner walks out of the gates, the person steps into a future defined by responsibility, inclusion and opportunity,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of the publication, the Governor described the book as a valuable guide for policymakers, a practical reference for administrators and practitioners, and an important resource for scholars of law, criminology, penology and human rights.

He further remarked that the strength of a nation lies not merely in punishing wrongdoing but in its ability to reform, redeem and reintegrate individuals into the mainstream.

Praising the author’s scholarly contribution, Parnaik said the work reflects academic depth and a humane perspective on the justice system, effectively bridging the gap between scholarship and institutional reform.