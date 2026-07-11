Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik urges Rural Bank to expand banking access to remote villages

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on July 11, stressed the need to extend banking facilities to every remote village and habitation in the state to ensure inclusive growth and strengthen socio-economic development.

The governor made the remarks during a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) Chairman Vikal Sharma at Lok Bhavan, where he was briefed on the bank's operations, outreach initiatives, financial inclusion programmes and insurance services, according to an official communiqué.

Highlighting the role of regional rural banks in driving economic development, Parnaik urged the APRB to focus on supporting aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, self-help groups (SHGs), farmers and rural youth by ensuring easy access to credit, financial literacy and entrepreneurship support.

"Timely financial assistance and guidance can transform innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the vision of a self-reliant and economically vibrant Arunachal Pradesh," the governor said.

He also called on the bank to work closely with government departments and development stakeholders to ensure that welfare schemes, livelihood programmes and financial inclusion initiatives effectively reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, Sharma informed the governor that the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank currently operates through a network of 38 branches across the state and is steadily expanding its outreach in a planned manner.

He said the bank has adopted modern technologies and multiple service channels to provide hassle-free access to banking and insurance services for people across Arunachal Pradesh.

APRB General Manager (Vigilance) Nitul Phukan and Senior Manager Nako Taker were also present during the meeting.