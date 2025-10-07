Arunachal governor lauds BRO for transforming infrastructure in state

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is playing a key role in transforming Arunachal Pradesh, improving connectivity, opening economic opportunities, and linking remote communities, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) said on October 7.

Speaking at a plantation drive at the Project Brahmank Complex in Pasighat, East Siang district, Parnaik highlighted how the BRO has tackled some of the state’s toughest terrains and harshest weather conditions to build vital road networks.

“Their work has strengthened integration, brought prosperity to remote areas, and demonstrated the power of infrastructure in transforming lives,” he said.

The governor praised the organisation’s professionalism, dedication, and national service ethos, adding that continued innovation and commitment would ensure Project Brahmank remains central to Arunachal Pradesh’s development journey.

As part of the event, Parnaik planted a bottle palm sapling alongside Project Brahmank chief engineer SC Looniya and senior officers, symbolising growth and sustainability alongside infrastructure progress.