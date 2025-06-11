Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik commended Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their steadfast and proactive efforts in addressing the long-pending border disputes between the two neighbouring Northeastern states.

During a courtesy meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, Governor Parnaik noted that the ongoing bilateral dialogue has contributed significantly to fostering harmony, goodwill, and mutual understanding among the communities living along the inter-state boundary. He highlighted the historical, cultural, and social bonds shared by the people of both states and said these efforts are instrumental in enhancing regional stability.

Governor Parnaik also stressed the need for continuous vigilance against illegal immigration, calling it a pressing issue that demands effective administrative interventions. Drawing on his tenure as a former Corps Commander in Tezpur, he expressed concern over the security and demographic challenges posed by unchecked cross-border movements.

The two Governors also discussed critical regional issues, including peacebuilding initiatives, security concerns, and developmental strategies. An official communiqué stated that both dignitaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring peace, prosperity, and inclusive development across the Northeastern region.

Highlighting the recurrent threat of natural calamities, Governor Parnaik voiced concern over the devastating impact of annual floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable zones. He called for the implementation of sustainable, long-term mitigation measures to minimize the loss of human lives and economic damages caused by such disasters.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to continue collaborative efforts towards a secure, stable, and developed Northeast India.