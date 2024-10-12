The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), virtually participated in the e-inauguration of 75 projects by the Border Roads Organization.

The event was led by Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh on 12th October 2024.

The Governor joined from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, while the Defence Minister inaugurated the projects from Sherathang - Kupup Road, Sikkim.

The projects include three road projects, fourteen bridge projects, and a helipad project in Arunachal Pradesh

The Governor highlighted the strategic importance of the completed road, bridge, and helipad projects for both the State and the nation. He stated that these developments would reinforce national security, enhance surface and air communication, and boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government, the Governor acknowledged the successful implementation of these vital projects on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He noted that the infrastructure would support socio-economic growth, particularly in the border areas, sustain the Vibrant Border Village programme, and aid the State Government’s flagship initiative, ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’.

This programme aims to bring government services directly to the people.