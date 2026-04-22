Arunachal Governor lauds Itanagar mayor for cleanliness drive, green initiatives

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh K.T. Parnaik has appreciated the efforts of Itanagar Mayor Likha Nan Tadar for improving cleanliness and enhancing the city’s green environment.

In a communication addressed to the mayor, the Governor commended the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) for making significant strides in maintaining hygiene and reinforcing the green identity of Itanagar.

The Governor noted that the visible improvements reflect effective governance and a strong commitment to creating a cleaner and more liveable city for residents. Emphasising the importance of “Clean and Green” initiatives, he also shared green development practices undertaken by the Black Cat Division in Sikkim as a reference for further progress.

Meanwhile, the IMC has recently installed CCTV surveillance systems across the Itanagar Capital Region to monitor violations and impose fines on those found dumping garbage in public places.

Officials said the move aims to strengthen waste management enforcement and sustain the momentum towards a cleaner and greener capital city.