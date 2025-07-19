Arunachal Governor meets President Murmu, showcases state's Orchid wealth and development initiatives

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital today. Accompanying him was the First Lady of the State, Anagha Parnaik.

In a symbolic gesture celebrating Arunachal’s rich natural heritage, Governor Parnaik presented the President with a copy of Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh—a meticulously curated and visually compelling publication that documents the remarkable orchid diversity of the state. The book showcases numerous rare and endemic species, reflecting Arunachal’s unmatched botanical significance on the global stage.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik briefed President Murmu on the state’s developmental trajectory, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to contributing towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat through its localized vision of Viksit Arunachal. He highlighted major transformative projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life, infrastructure, and social equity across the border state.

The Governor also shared updates on action taken in response to the previous Governors’ Conference, emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh’s active role in strengthening cooperative federalism and aligning with the nation’s core developmental priorities.

In addition, he underlined the proactive role of the Raj Bhavan in championing public health—especially the fight against tuberculosis—along with efforts focused on women empowerment, youth engagement, and improving healthcare and education access in remote and underserved regions.