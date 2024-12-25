The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), participated in the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna, Late Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on 25th December 2024.

The event was organised by Gandhi Smiti and Darshan Samriti, New Delhi. The Governor paid tribute to Late Vajpayee and highlighted his contributions to the nation.

The Governor described Late Vajpayee as a distinguished parliamentarian and stalwart leader, who served in both houses of parliament for four decades. He praised him as a versatile genius, skilled politician, poet, sharp thinker, and excellent orator.

The Governor stated that as a visionary Prime Minister, Late Vajpayee was a symbol of good governance and provided new direction to the country. It was under his leadership that India became a nuclear power.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Vajpayee's statue in Guwahati

He also initiated the ‘Delhi to Lahore’ bus service, ‘Sada-e-Sarhad’, fostering bilateral relations with Pakistan, and was the first passenger to visit Pakistan and meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Recalling the Kargil Conflict, the Governor noted that despite international advice against violating Pakistan's border, the Vajpayee Government took decisive action to reclaim Indian Territory.

The Governor highlighted infrastructure projects initiated by Late Vajpayee, such as the ‘Golden Quadrilateral’ highway project, aimed at connecting major industrial, agricultural, and cultural centres in India.

He also mentioned the resolution of the Cauvery water dispute, the formation of task forces for structural frameworks, the establishment of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and the development of national highways and airports. The National Security Council, Economic Advisory Council, and Trade and Industry Council were also established during his tenure.

The Governor stated that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) was established in 2004 during Vajpayee's tenure to boost development in the North Eastern States, which had faced isolation and neglect.

Adding to the cultural significance of the occasion, a special dance programme of the epic ‘Ramayana’ was performed by more than 50 artists.