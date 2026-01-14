Arunachal Governor participates in kite festival on Makar Sankranti
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on January 14 participated in a colourful kite-flying festival organised at Itanagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
- Governor Parnaik joined a kite festival for Makar Sankranti in Itanagar.
- The festival showcased the cultural significance of kite flying in India.
- Kite flying symbolizes freedom, aspirations, and community unity.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on January 14 participated in a colourful kite-flying festival organised at Itanagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, according to an official statement.
The festival, organised by the Governor’s Secretariat, saw the participation of senior state government officials, adding to the celebratory and inclusive atmosphere of the event.
Kite flying, which is traditionally observed in several parts of the country during Makar Sankranti, holds deep cultural and symbolic significance. Officials noted that the sight of vibrant kites soaring in the sky symbolises freedom, rising aspirations, and the collective hope for prosperity, harmony, and happiness.
The governor extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and highlighted the importance of preserving cultural traditions that foster unity and social bonding.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today