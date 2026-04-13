Arunachal Governor participates in ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ youth interaction programme

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on April 13, participated in a youth interaction programme titled “Let’s Speak Arunachal” at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, highlighting the importance of confidence and effective communication in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.

The programme, organised by the NGO Let’s Speak Arunachal in collaboration with the Governor’s Secretariat, aimed to encourage students to overcome hesitation and express themselves with confidence, according to an official report.

Commending the initiative, Governor Parnaik emphasised that empowering youth with confidence, discipline, and communication skills is essential for their personal and professional growth. He encouraged teachers and parents to actively support children in developing public speaking abilities, stressing that proficiency in English can significantly enhance career opportunities and effective communication.

To further promote these skills, the Governor announced that the Governor’s Secretariat will organise a debate and declamation competition at Lok Bhavan, providing students with a platform to hone their speaking abilities. He also suggested that similar competitions be conducted regularly in schools and colleges across the state.

During the event, the Governor felicitated students and individuals who have contributed to promoting public speaking through the initiative. Several students shared their personal experiences of overcoming stage fright, underscoring the positive impact of the programme.

The programme featured addresses by Porsum Ori, founder and chairperson of Let’s Speak Arunachal, and Tana Jiri, the organisation’s secretary. Adding a cultural touch to the event, students from Gyan Mission presented a vibrant cultural performance, making the occasion both inspiring and celebratory.