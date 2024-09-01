Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) actively participated in the second edition of ‘Mithun Day’ on September 1, at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar.

As part of the event, he inaugurated the National Seminar on ‘Integrated Mithun Farming for Enhancing Farmers’ Income in North Eastern Region of India,’ where he released various publications, including status papers, leaflets, and a souvenir dedicated to Mithun farming. The Governor also recognised and awarded progressive Mithun farmers for their contributions.

During his inaugural address, Governor Parnaik emphasised the significance of Mithun in Arunachal, noting that the state hosts 89% of the global Mithun population. He expressed pride in the state’s role in nurturing this unique animal, which holds cultural and symbolic importance in the region.

Governor Parnaik also addressed challenges facing Mithun conservation, highlighting the lack of sufficient policy support, which has led to habitat exploitation and a decline in the Mithun population. He called for a blend of traditional practices and modern conservation methods to protect and sustain the species.

Drawing from his experiences in the Himalayan and Northeastern regions, the Governor suggested creating a special land use policy and establishing community-based Mithun conservation areas. He proposed setting up Community Mithun Rearing Centres in strategic locations and launching a Pilot Project on Mithun Research & Development to improve farming practices.

The Governor further emphasised the importance of domesticating Mithun for agricultural use, including ploughing and transporting goods in hilly areas. He also advocated for the formation of cooperatives for Mithun milk production and the establishment of modern tanneries to utilise Mithun hides for export-quality products, such as coats, mats, and shoes.