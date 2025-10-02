Arunachal Governor participates in Swachh Bharat Diwas, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), participated in the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on 2nd October 2025.

The Governor also felicitated the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025’ awardees for their outstanding contributions to cleanliness and sanitation.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, accompanied by Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and other dignitaries, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udyan, Niti Vihar, as students of the Department of Music, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, recited Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, Vaishnav Jan To.

In his address, Governor Parnaik highlighted Gandhiji’s vision rooted in simplicity, humility, truth, and non-violence, noting that these principles remain relevant in a world facing conflict and intolerance. He emphasized that cleanliness is not limited to personal hygiene but extends to one’s surroundings and community. Stressing that waste management cannot rely solely on government bodies, he called on every citizen to take responsibility, reduce plastic usage, and inspire others to maintain cleanliness as a way of life.

Governor Parnaik also lauded the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has significantly improved sanitation across India, including remote villages, and urged that the campaign be transformed into a lasting habit. He added that maintaining cleanliness of body, mind, and intention could make Arunachal Pradesh a model of both cleanliness and progress.

The Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 awards recognized outstanding efforts by individuals, NGOs, SHGs, municipal councils, and public departments in both urban and rural areas. Notable awardees included Nocte Mother Federation, Khonsa; NUMAI SHG, Hawai; Azure Lotus Foundation, Dirang; Pasighat Municipal Council, East Siang; District Urban Development Agencies across multiple districts; PHE & WS Divisions from Basar, Roing, Pasighat, and Changlang; and numerous sanitation workers and bazaar welfare groups.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, praising Arunachal Pradesh’s youth for their proactive role in the Swachh Bharat Mission. Several senior officials, including Chief Secretary Shri Manish Gupta, Commissioner of Urban Affairs Shri Vivek Pandey, State Urban Affairs Minister Shri Balo Raja, and IMC Mayor Shri Tame Phassang, also participated in the programme.

The celebration, jointly organized by the Directorate of Urban & Local Bodies and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department, included an audiovisual presentation and report on ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 – Arunachal’.