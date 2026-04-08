Arunachal Governor pays tribute to 1962 war martyrs at Jaswant Garh War Memorial

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on April 8, paid tribute to 1962 India-China war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat and other soldiers who laid down their lives in the conflict at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial.

Describing the memorial as a sacred symbol of courage and sacrifice, the Governor said it stands as an enduring reminder of the indomitable spirit of soldiers who defended the nation’s sovereignty.

He also commended the ranks of the Indian Army’s 4 Corps, particularly the 5 Mountain Division, for their dedication and service. He lauded officers and jawans of the 46 Infantry Brigade for their vigilance, discipline, and commitment to duty.