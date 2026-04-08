Arunachal Governor pitches global recognition for National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on April 7, said that the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports has the potential to gain greater national and international recognition.

During his visit to the institute’s campus in Dirang, the Governor urged officials to work towards placing the state firmly on the global mountaineering map.

He emphasised the need for NIMAS to expand its reach by welcoming mountaineering enthusiasts from across India and exploring opportunities to include international participants in expeditions.

Highlighting the state’s achievements, Parnaik noted that Arunachal Pradesh has already produced 16 Mount Everest summiteers. He encouraged the institute to build on this legacy and continue promoting adventure and excellence among aspiring climbers.