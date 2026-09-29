Arunachal Governor praises IAF for support during emergencies, border operations

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday, September 29, praised the Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command for its support to the strategically important border State, particularly during natural disasters and medical emergencies.

Parnaik made the remarks during a meeting with Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, who called on him at Lok Bhavan.

The two discussed national security priorities, the operational readiness of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), and the role of the IAF in humanitarian assistance during natural calamities and medical emergencies, according to an official statement.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's difficult terrain and geographical challenges, the Governor said the IAF had played an important role in rapid response operations during floods and landslides.

He said air operations had helped in transporting relief materials, rescuing stranded people and evacuating patients from remote areas that are difficult to access by road.

Parnaik also urged the IAF to expand outreach programmes for young people in the State through career awareness sessions, National Cadet Corps engagements, air shows and educational tours.

He stressed the need to strengthen ALGs and civilian air connectivity infrastructure to improve logistics, emergency response and socio-economic development in the border State.

Walia assured the Governor that the Eastern Air Command would continue to coordinate with the State government on disaster response, medical evacuations, connectivity projects and regional security initiatives, the statement said.