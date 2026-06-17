Arunachal Governor raises border security, drug trafficking concerns with Amit Shah

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has raised concerns relating to law and order, border security, drug trafficking and youth development during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

According to a Raj Bhavan communiqué issued on June 17, the Governor met Shah on Monday and briefed him on the prevailing law and order situation in the State, as well as recent developments concerning internal security and border management.

Parnaik highlighted the strategic significance of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region and discussed measures being undertaken to strengthen security infrastructure, including border fencing and surveillance systems.

The Governor also expressed concern over the growing menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the State, which he said is being fuelled by narcotics entering through international borders and transiting via neighbouring States.

He underscored the adverse impact of drug abuse on youth, social harmony and overall development, and called for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to address the challenge.

During the meeting, Parnaik also stressed the need to equip young people with skills in geospatial applications, saying the technology could improve governance, address land-related issues, strengthen disaster management, monitor infrastructure projects and aid efforts to curb the circulation of narcotics.

The Governor further apprised the Home Minister of initiatives being undertaken to strengthen the cooperative sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said cooperative institutions can play a crucial role in promoting inclusive growth, generating livelihoods and fostering rural development. Highlighting their potential to empower farmers, women, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs, he said a robust cooperative ecosystem could boost incomes, create employment opportunities and support self-reliant village economies.

The meeting focused on a range of developmental and security-related issues concerning the frontier State.