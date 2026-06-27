Arunachal Governor raises concern over low POCSO conviction rate, calls for stronger prosecution

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has expressed concern over the low conviction rate in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and called for strengthening the Directorate of Prosecution to ensure justice for victims.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Bhavan on June 27, the Governor stressed the need for a coordinated "Whole of State" approach to enhance the safety and security of women and children across Arunachal Pradesh.

He said crimes against women and children, particularly POCSO cases, inflict lifelong trauma on victims and their families while deeply affecting society.

Emphasising the urgency of the issue, Parnaik said every POCSO case represents a child whose trust, safety and future have been compromised, and called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to improve investigation, prosecution and conviction rates.