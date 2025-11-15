Arunachal governor reviews panchayat poll readiness with State Election Commissioner

Election preparations for Arunachal Pradesh’s upcoming Panchayati Raj and local body polls took centre stage at Raj Bhavan after State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi briefed Governor KT Parnaik on the arrangements underway.

The Governor underscored that the panchayat elections would test the state’s commitment to grassroots democracy, noting that the process must reinforce public trust in local governance.

He stressed that the credibility of the polls would depend on transparent procedures, strict neutrality and full adherence to democratic norms.

Security arrangements emerged as a key concern during the discussion. The Governor called for stronger mechanisms to deter intimidation, curb the use of money and muscle power, and prevent any form of official interference that could undermine the electoral process.

He also pointed to the wider role of citizens, civil society groups and the media in safeguarding the integrity of local democracy, urging collective vigilance to ensure the elections remain free and fair.

Taru Talo, Secretary to the State Election Commission, attended the meeting.