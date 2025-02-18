Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Patnaik (Retd) reviewed the security situation at Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts with security agencies at Khonsa, Tirap district, on February 17.

He stated that a secure environment is paramount for the development and progress of the state and its people.

Highlighting the strategic importance of border security, Patnaik stated that every possible measure must be taken to safeguard the nation's interests and ensure the well-being of those residing in border areas. He asserted that no external interference will be tolerated.

Furthermore, the Governor reaffirmed commitment to protecting citizens from external influence and intimidation, warning against anti-national elements.

He also urged security forces to strengthen ties with villagers in remote border areas and extend support for their essential needs through Sadbhavana projects, fostering trust and cooperation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, Inspector General of Police, P.N. Khrimey, Commander 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, Brig. Sarabjeet Singh, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, representatives from Border Roads Organization, Central Reserve Police Forces and Assam Rifles participated in the meeting.

Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho spoke on security in the TCL region.