Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday, November 15 reviewed the security situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, emphasising the need to expedite border fencing along the international boundary with Myanmar and strengthen efforts to curb cross-border drug trafficking.

Chairing a security review meeting in Namsai, the governor called for heightened vigilance and better coordination among the Army, Assam Rifles, state police, intelligence agencies and civil administration to address security challenges in the strategically sensitive region, an official statement said.

According to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, the meeting was the second convened by the governor to accelerate the border fencing project, with representatives of all agencies involved in its implementation participating in the deliberations.

Parnaik said a comprehensive security assessment of the three districts was necessary to maintain peace, stability and public confidence. He noted that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had already issued the necessary directions for border fencing and stressed the need to translate them into timely action on the ground.

Expressing concern over delays in the fencing work and the continued threat of cross-border narcotics trafficking, the governor called for a coordinated 'whole-of-the-state' approach, similar to the 'whole-of-the-nation' strategy, to address the challenges.

He also advised security agencies, district administrations and state police to hold regular coordination meetings to review the security situation, identify emerging threats, facilitate timely information-sharing and formulate joint responses.

The meeting was attended by IG HQs, IGAR (North), Maj Gen H S Mavi; DIG, HQ 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, Brig Adarsh Kumar Singh; Border Roads Organisation's Project Udayak Chief Engineer S K Verma; and IGP (Law and Order) Apur Bitin.

Deputy Commissioners of Namsai, Changlang and Tirap — Lobsang Tsering, RD Thungon and Badonlum Tawsik, respectively — along with Longding Additional Deputy Commissioner Pebika Lego, briefed the governor on the progress of border fencing, implementation-related bottlenecks and administrative challenges in carrying out anti-drug initiatives, the statement added.