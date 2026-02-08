Arunachal Governor reviews welfare measures for ex-servicemen

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on reviewed the welfare measures undertaken by the state’s Rajya Sainik Board, with a focus on the well-being, resettlement and employment support of ex-servicemen and their dependents.



According to an official report released on February 8, the governor held a detailed discussion with the director of the Rajya Sainik Board and secretary, Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd), on issues related to welfare schemes, support for Veer Naris and families of veterans, and coordination with the armed forces and government agencies.



Expressing concern for his former comrades-in-arms, Parnaik reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of ex-servicemen through timely implementation of welfare schemes, financial assistance and an effective grievance redressal mechanism.



The governor also suggested organising ex-servicemen rallies in collaboration with Indian Armed Forces units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider outreach and direct engagement with the veteran community.



Emphasising the need for dignified resettlement, Parnaik called for concrete and result-oriented measures, including skill development programmes, employment facilitation and guidance for self-employment.



He further advised the Rajya Sainik Board to function as a strong coordinating platform between the Armed Forces, the state government, Zilla Sainik Boards and the Kendriya Sainik Board to ensure effective policy implementation and meaningful outreach, the report added.