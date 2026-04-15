Arunachal Governor seeks DoNER support to boost sports infrastructure, agri-horticulture in state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik, on Wednesday, April 15, met Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in the national capital and sought the Centre’s support for strengthening sports infrastructure and advancing the agri-horticulture sector in the state.

According to an official statement, the Governor emphasised the significant potential of the state’s youth in sports and underscored the need for modern, accessible infrastructure to nurture emerging talent.

During the meeting, Parnaik urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to support the development of a dedicated football stadium in Itanagar. He also proposed the establishment of integrated sports complexes and sports academies in both western and eastern regions of the state to ensure balanced regional development.

The Governor further highlighted the importance of strengthening the agri-horticulture sector, identifying it as a key driver of economic growth and livelihood generation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting focused on enhancing infrastructure and creating opportunities for youth engagement through targeted central support, in line with the state’s development priorities.