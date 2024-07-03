The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), accompanied by the First Lady of the State, Anagha Parnaik, met with the Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, at Raj Bhavan, Bangalore. The meeting, held on July 3, focused on enhancing welfare measures for Arunachali students and medical patients in Karnataka.

During the discussions, Governor Parnaik acknowledged Bangalore's stature as one of India's premier educational centers, hosting a substantial number of students from Arunachal Pradesh pursuing higher education. He appealed to Governor Gehlot to extend support and ensure the well-being of these students during their academic pursuits in Karnataka.

Highlighting the healthcare aspect, Governor Parnaik noted that Karnataka serves as a destination for many patients from Arunachal Pradesh seeking medical treatment. He urged Governor Gehlot to prioritize the comfort and care of these patients, ensuring they receive the best possible treatment facilities.

In a gesture of goodwill and bilateral engagement, Governor Parnaik extended a cordial invitation to Governor Gehlot and First Lady Anita Gehlot to visit Arunachal Pradesh. The invitation aimed to foster cultural exchange and strengthen ties between the two states.

Governor Gehlot expressed his commitment to supporting the welfare initiatives proposed by Governor Parnaik, including students and medical patients.

The meeting concluded with both governors reaffirming their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation and welfare measures.