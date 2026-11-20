Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on November 20 called for expediting border fencing work in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts, which share boundaries with Myanmar and Nagaland, and strengthening coordination among security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the border areas.

Parnaik made the remarks during a meeting with Assam Rifles Director General Vikas Kumar Lakhera, who called on him at Lok Bhavan, an official release said.

The two discussed border security, the progress of the proposed fencing work and coordination among security forces operating in the border areas.

The governor said a secure border environment, effective coordination among security agencies and the confidence of local communities were essential for lasting peace and stability.

He called for close coordination among the Assam Rifles, the Army, state police, intelligence agencies and district administrations to address operational and administrative challenges and ensure timely progress of the fencing work.

