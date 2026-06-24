Arunachal Governor seeks impartial probe into NERIST row, discusses matter with home minister

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik has called for an impartial inquiry into the recent incident involving alleged rowdyism, threats and intimidation directed at the director of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), expressing concern over the impact of such incidents on the state's educational environment.

During a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung at Raj Bhavan, the governor reviewed the overall law and order situation in the state, with particular focus on the recent developments at NERIST.

According to an official statement, the governor expressed deep anguish over the incident and stressed that educational institutions must remain safe, secure and conducive to learning. He underscored the importance of maintaining high standards of governance in academic institutions, guided by merit, integrity, transparency, accountability and discipline.

Parnaik observed that acts of coercion or intimidation against institutional heads send a negative message to students and young people. He stated that any attempt to undermine the functioning, credibility or harmony of educational institutions must be addressed firmly and in accordance with the law.

The governor's remarks come amid ongoing unrest at North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, one of the premier technical and higher educational institutions in Northeast India. The institute has witnessed tensions in recent weeks over administrative and recruitment-related issues.

Responding to the governor's concerns, Home Minister Mama Natung assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will take appropriate action against those found responsible following a fair investigation.

He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, safeguarding educational institutions and ensuring a secure environment for students, faculty members and staff across the state.

The controversy at NERIST intensified earlier this month following the resignation of Director Prof. Narendranath S amid disputes related to recruitment procedures and disciplinary measures involving certain officials.

The developments have sparked concerns over governance and institutional autonomy, with several stakeholders calling for the restoration of normalcy, academic stability and an atmosphere conducive to education and research at the institute.