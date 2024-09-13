Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik announced on Friday that the state is actively advancing initiatives to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). During a visit to Raj Bhavan, Parnaik engaged with students from Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), emphasizing the state's progress and challenges in key areas such as education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

The students, who are part of a two-week tour of the northeastern state, recently explored Zemithang, a notable border village in Tawang district. Parnaik highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's vast natural resources and the ongoing infrastructure projects that are crucial for its development. He commended the collaboration between RRU and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for facilitating the tour and advocated for increased student exchange programs to foster entrepreneurship, startup opportunities, and greater awareness of the state.

Addressing the students, Parnaik urged them to prepare for future leadership roles, aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He emphasized that while current leadership is driving progress, it is the youth who will ultimately achieve this vision.

The session included briefings from ITBP NE Frontier headquarters DIG Shendil Kumar, School of Internal Security and SMART Policing TM Commandant Devansh Trivedi, and faculty member Latika Grover. The interaction featured insights from 24 students pursuing degrees in Security Management and Police Administration, alongside four faculty members, who shared their experiences from their visit to various villages in the Tawang sector.