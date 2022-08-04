The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra participated in a high level security meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on August 3, which stressed on the importance for maintaining border routes of the state for the benefit of local populace and security forces.

The Governor also suggested for taking up strategic roads in Arunachal Pradesh, which will be beneficial for economic growth of the people and for the protection of vulnerable border areas.

The Governor also lay emphasis on the concerted efforts by the State Government and armed forces for removal of all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring of land for defence purposes or road construction.

Taking part in the discussion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that many roads and other projects have been recommended under Border Area Development Projects, which will be beneficial to the people and at the same time to the armed forces for securing the borders. He also informed that local needs of the armed forces in terms of agricultural produces will be catered through Agricultural Marketing Boards of the State Government.

According to an official communique, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with state Chief Secretary (CS) Dharmendra, Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Golcha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Army Command Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps Lt General R C Tiwari and Brigadier General of Staff (Operations) of Eastern Command Brig K S Dhadwal.

Earlier, Brig Dhadwal briefed the Governor and the CM about the security scenario and difficulties faced in the state.