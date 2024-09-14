Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik has highlighted the importance of using technology to monitor infrastructure projects, border village programmes, anti-drug operations, disaster management, and initiatives in health, education, and tourism. The governor made these remarks during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan on September 14.

Mein updated Parnaik on the state’s progress in hydroelectric power projects, crucial for security and revenue generation. They also discussed the need for enhanced border security and key infrastructure projects in energy, health, and education, which align with the state’s sustainable development goals.

“We discussed a wide range of agendas, including projects for achieving the state's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the need for border area security, and realigning focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports, and farming,” Mein wrote on Twitter.

The governor commended the government’s implementation of the new education policy and its recent "Chintan Shivir" efforts to boost agricultural, horticultural, and animal husbandry sectors. Both officials also reviewed budget allocations for tourism, tribal affairs, sports, and farming.

Governor Parnaik emphasised the importance of timely infrastructure management and improving the ease of doing business. Mein assured him of the state’s focus on transparent and effective project management.