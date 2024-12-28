The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakhs to Shri Deepak Nabam for the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a destitute centre located in Senki Park, Itanagar.

The grant was provided under the Mukhya Mantri Manasik Swasthya Yojana Society of the state government to further its mission of supporting individuals with mental health challenges.

Commending the exceptional work of the Deepak Nabam Living Home, the Governor described the organization as a beacon of hope and an exemplary model for others.

He acknowledged its unwavering commitment to providing care, support, and dignity to those marginalized due to mental health conditions.

Mental Health Recovery: With proper care and opportunities, mentally ill individuals can recover, grow, and thrive.

Compassionate Society: He called for building a society where compassion is the norm, and mental health care is a right, not a privilege.



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Collective Responsibility: Fostering mental wellness is a shared responsibility, requiring collaboration to break stigma, offer support, and ensure inclusion for those facing mental health challenges.

Health Commissioner Shri Pawan Kumar Sain highlighted that the Deepak Nabam Living Home is the first halfway home registered under the State Mental Health Authority. Regular inspections and recommendations are carried out by the authority, and all inmates are registered at the State Mental Hospital in Midpu.

The Health Commissioner announced a mental health camp scheduled for December 30, 2024, at the living home.

The camp will provide:

Free checkups for over 300 patients.

Distribution of free neuropsychiatric medicines.

Consultations by senior psychiatrists and medical officers.

The Governor concluded by urging society to break the stigma surrounding mental health and to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all. This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to prioritizing mental health as an integral part of overall well-being.