Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd.), during a special Cabinet meeting marking one year of the current state government's tenure, stressed the need for technology-driven governance. The meeting at the Chief Minister's Office in Itanagar was the first attended by the governor, highlighting the importance of integrating digital tools and automation.

Governor Parnaik emphasized harnessing artificial intelligence and automation for real-time data and analytics to enhance governance efficiency. "Automation is not only about making governance efficient, it is also about preparing ourselves for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow," he remarked.

He stressed transparency and accountability, urging the administration to ensure every rupee results in tangible outcomes. He reiterated zero tolerance towards corruption, calling for strong accountability measures.

Governor Parnaik congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other Cabinet ministers for their leadership, noting successful efforts in reaching development schemes to remote areas. He described the administration's approach as guided by reform, performance, and transformation, focusing on inclusive development.

The governor extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for their support, noting India's emergence as the fourth-largest global economy. He praised Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's leadership in safeguarding its citizens abroad.

Aligning with the national roadmap of Viksit Bharat @2047, Parnaik outlined the mission of Viksit Arunachal, aiming to build a resilient, future-ready state contributing to India's economic goals. He cited the success of the Seva Aapke Dwar programmes, which have reached over 15 lakh beneficiaries, and announced plans for a third edition to bridge the last-mile gap.

"This one-year milestone reflects the state government's spirit of service, integrity, and people-first governance," Governor Parnaik stated, acknowledging the efforts of government officials and grassroots functionaries.

The governor advised continued focus on education, health, infrastructure, and tourism as foundational pillars for economic growth and quality of life. He expressed concerns over land encroachments, advocating for a balanced approach to protect public assets.