The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), arrived at Tawang on October 28, on their four-day tour to the district.

He was accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik.

The governor will visit the border villages of the district under Vibrant Border Villages programme and also forward border posts to interact with troops.

Moreover, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with his wife, Tsering Dolma, called on the Governor and the First Lady and accorded them a traditional reception.

On his arrival at the helipad, he was received by local MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and Superintendent of Police DW Thungon along with district heads of department and public leaders.