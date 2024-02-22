In a significant meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on February 22, the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof.(Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, alongside members Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Ms. Rosy Taba, conferred with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.). The discussion revolved around crucial aspects such as the conduct of competitive examinations, regulatory frameworks, and measures to ensure impartial evaluations.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the Commission in fostering good governance and professionalism, Governor Parnaik highlighted the necessity of recruiting the most deserving candidates to lay a robust foundation for a 'Viksit Arunachal,' aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' He underscored the importance of merit-based recruitments, urging the Commission to uphold the quality and integrity of the civil service.

Governor Parnaik advised the Chairman and members to implement tangible measures aimed at ensuring recruitment processes are based solely on merit. Stressing the need for streamlining the conduct of regular annual competitive examinations, he emphasized that this step would not only benefit candidates in their academic preparations but also aid in selecting the most qualified individuals for vacant positions.

Secretary of the APPSC, Saugat Biswas, was also present during the meeting, underscoring the collaborative effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government institutions through transparent and meritocratic recruitment practices.