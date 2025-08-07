Arunachal Governor urges citizens to draw inspiration from sacrifices made by freedom fighters

On the eve of anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) called upon citizens to channel the same spirit of unity and determination that defined the historic struggle for independence to tackle present-day challenges such as poverty, ignorance, inequality, and corruption.

In a commemorative message, Governor Parnaik reflected on the pivotal role of the Quit India Movement in India’s freedom struggle, describing it as a turning point that galvanized an entire nation.

"Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement became a clarion call for Indians to rise against colonial oppression," he said. "Gandhi’s powerful message of 'Do or Die' ignited a nationwide wave of resistance and awakened the spirit of self-determination among the masses."

He emphasised that although India is no longer under colonial rule, the country continues to face formidable internal challenges that demand collective resolve.

"The era of foreign domination may be behind us, but the need for national unity and purposeful action remains more urgent than ever," the Governor noted. "Today, we must wage our battle against the evils of poverty, inequality, ignorance, and corruption."

Urging citizens to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, Governor Parnaik called for a renewed commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and self-reliant India.