On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the need for concerted efforts to position India as a global leader in all aspects, urging citizens to contribute to the nation's journey towards becoming a 'vishwa guru' or world leader.

Unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, Governor Parnaik highlighted the pivotal time India finds itself in, experiencing transformative economic growth and a profound social and cultural awakening. He commended the collective efforts, dedication, and determination of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in shaping a 'viksit' or developed state, contributing significantly to India's goal of achieving developed nation status by 2047.

Governor Parnaik underlined the state's achievements, citing substantial investments in air connectivity, cultural exchange, tourism, and trade. He pointed out the development of key infrastructure, including the greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi and operational airports at Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro, along with advanced landing grounds and helipads.

"In the last seven years, Arunachal Pradesh has seen a remarkable surge in road infrastructure, with a 65% increase in road density, a 64% expansion in road length, and the construction of 19,863 km of roads," Governor Parnaik stated. He highlighted a notable 138% rise in the length of national highways, with the development of 2,482 km of national highways.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is on track to complete the Sela tunnel, the world's longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet, facilitating quicker deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in Tawang. Another crucial project, the Nechiphu tunnel in West Kameng district, has been inaugurated by the Defense Minister, enhancing connectivity in forward areas.

Under the vibrant village program, 1,452 villages have been systematically mapped, and 455 identified for development. The state has connected 252 border habitations with 2,506 km of roads, with 4,113 villages achieving 'Har Ghar Jal' status. The governor highlighted the installation of 6,093 solar streetlights in 712 villages across the 13 border districts, along with a Rs 500 crore investment to upgrade 50 government schools.

Focusing on law enforcement, Parnaik noted the induction of 15,285 personnel and 418 new vehicles, strengthening the Arunachal Pradesh Police force. He emphasized gender-sensitive policing with 21 'mahila' police stations, seven of which are operational. The state also signed agreements with three central PSUs to revive 12 stalled mega hydro projects, contributing significantly to India's energy goals.