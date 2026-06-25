Arunachal Governor urges citizens to participate in electoral roll revision
Governor K T Parnaik and his wife filled enumeration forms at Lok Bhavan during Arunachal Pradesh's electoral roll revision. He urged eligible citizens to join the exercise, saying accurate voter records are vital for free, fair and transparent elections.
- Parnaik and his wife submitted their enumeration forms at Lok Bhavan
- He said accurate voter records are the base of democracy
- Citizens were asked to cooperate fully with election officials during revision
Governor K T Parnaik on June 25 appealed to all eligible citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to actively participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, emphasizing that public involvement is essential for ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.
The Governor made the appeal after he and his wife, Anagha Parnaik, filled up their enumeration forms at Lok Bhavan as part of the revision process.
Highlighting the importance of accurate voter records, Parnaik said electoral rolls are not merely administrative documents but form the foundation of the democratic process. He urged citizens to cooperate with election officials and complete the required formalities within the stipulated timeline.
The Governor noted that active participation in the revision exercise would help strengthen democracy and ensure that every eligible voter is included in the electoral roll. He also stressed that maintaining updated and accurate electoral records is vital for safeguarding the integrity of elections.
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